Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) Comparing side by side

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Edge Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:EDGE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 115.59 N/A -2.68 0.00 Edge Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.31 0.00

In table 1 we can see Vaccinex Inc. and Edge Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 28.21% of Edge Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Edge Therapeutics Inc. has 5.63% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Edge Therapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Vaccinex Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Edge Therapeutics Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

Edge Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and seeks to commercialize hospital-based therapies for acute life-threatening neurological and other conditions. Its lead product includes EG-1962, a polymer-based microsphere used for the treatment of aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage. The company is also developing EG-1964 for the management of chronic subdural hematoma as a prophylactic treatment to prevent recurrent bleeding on the surface of the brain. Edge Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey.