Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 118.99 N/A -2.68 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.48 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Vaccinex Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has 10.9 and 10.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. Vaccinex Inc.’s share held by insiders are 5.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 12.47% -16.36% -25.93% -11.37% 0% 26.21% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats Vaccinex Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.