Vaccinex Inc. (VCNX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Comparison side by side

Both Vaccinex Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaccinex Inc. 5 80.28 N/A -2.57 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 69 286.13 N/A -2.68 0.00

Demonstrates Vaccinex Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Vaccinex Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaccinex Inc. 0.00% 39.7% -191.8% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Vaccinex Inc. is 3.2 while its Current Ratio is 3.2. Meanwhile, AnaptysBio Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17 while its Quick Ratio is 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Vaccinex Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Vaccinex Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 2.1% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 5.6% of Vaccinex Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Vaccinex Inc. 7.52% 41.53% 54.3% 24.55% 0% 113.57% AnaptysBio Inc. 3.67% -6.45% 6.88% 0.26% -19.19% 13.69%

For the past year Vaccinex Inc. was more bullish than AnaptysBio Inc.

Summary

AnaptysBio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Vaccinex Inc.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease. The company's preclinical development products include VX5, a human antibody to CXCL13, a molecule that regulates the formation of immune tissues, for the treatment of MS and other autoimmune disorders; and VX25 is an investigational and bi-specific molecule for the therapeutic application of Natural Killer T cell stimulation for cancer immunotherapy. Vaccinex, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.