Vaccinex, Inc. (VCNX) Analysts See $-0.70 EPS; Zto Express (cayman) American Depositary Shar (ZTO) SI Decreased By 11.4%

Zto Express (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shar (NYSE:ZTO) had a decrease of 11.4% in short interest. ZTO’s SI was 18.29 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 11.4% from 20.64M shares previously. With 2.58 million avg volume, 7 days are for Zto Express (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shar (NYSE:ZTO)’s short sellers to cover ZTO’s short positions. The SI to Zto Express (cayman) Inc American Depositary Shar’s float is 3.38%. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 2.10M shares traded. ZTO Express (NYSE:Cayman Inc) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) to report $-0.70 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.79 EPS previously, Vaccinex, Inc.’s analysts see -11.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.94. About 5,348 shares traded. Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Vaccinex Announces Full Enrollment Achieved in Ongoing CLASSICAL-Lung Phase 1b/2 Trial of Pepinemab in Combination with BAVENCIO® (avelumab) in Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Vaccinex Announces $13.8 Million Private Placement Nasdaq:VCNX – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Vaccinex down 9% on capital raise – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Vaccinex Announces Poster Presentations at the 2019 ASCO Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Vaccinex up 26% on AACR presentations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Vaccinex, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company has market cap of $73.41 million. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

ZTO Express Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in China. The company has market cap of $14.95 billion. It offers delivery services for e-commerce merchants, traditional merchants, and other express service users, as well as through business partners. It has a 21.24 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated a fleet of approximately 2,900 self-owned trucks.