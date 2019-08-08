VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

We will be comparing the differences between VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 1.47 1.19 Talos Energy Inc. 24 1.03 N/A 10.90 1.89

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. Talos Energy Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than VAALCO Energy Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. VAALCO Energy Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Talos Energy Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows VAALCO Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Talos Energy Inc. 0.00% 16.4% 5.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Talos Energy Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 99.8%. Insiders owned roughly 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.5% of Talos Energy Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Talos Energy Inc. -8.94% -19.04% -29.98% 5.59% -44.24% 26.1%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. was less bullish than Talos Energy Inc.

Summary

Talos Energy Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Talos Energy Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the offshore exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and the shallow waters off the coast of Mexico. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.