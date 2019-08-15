VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.95 N/A 1.47 1.19 Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.76 N/A 1.09 12.86

In table 1 we can see VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marathon Oil Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. VAALCO Energy Inc. is presently more affordable than Marathon Oil Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2%

Risk and Volatility

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current beta is 1.37 and it happens to be 37.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.25 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Marathon Oil Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 7 2.78

Meanwhile, Marathon Oil Corporation’s average target price is $20.11, while its potential upside is 67.58%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares and 85.8% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. Insiders owned 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares. Competitively, Marathon Oil Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance while Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.