VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY)’s Financial Results Comparing With CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

Both VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.06 N/A 1.63 1.07 CNX Resources Corporation 10 0.82 N/A 0.84 10.94

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation. CNX Resources Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of CNX Resources Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 1.25 beta indicates that its volatility is 25.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. CNX Resources Corporation’s 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.68 beta.

Liquidity

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CNX Resources Corporation are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. VAALCO Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CNX Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 44.5% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% are VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. -17.14% -30.95% -22.67% -16.35% 16.78% 18.37% CNX Resources Corporation 1.89% -14.62% -8.76% -41.07% -43.22% -19.7%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend while CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors CNX Resources Corporation beats VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

CONSOL Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and internationally. The company primarily operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Pennsylvania (PA) Mining Operations. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers. This division owns rights to extract natural gas in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio from approximately 413,000 net Marcellus Shale acres; and 683,000 net acres of Utica Shale, as well as owns rights to extract coalbed methane (CBM) in Virginia from approximately 268,000 net CBM acres, which cover a portion of its coal reserves in Central Appalachia. It also owns rights to extract natural gas from shallow oil and gas positions in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, and New York from approximately 766,000 net acres; 95,000 net acres of Chattanooga Shale; and 503,000 net acres of Huron Shale potential in Kentucky, West Virginia, and Virginia, as well as provides midstream gas services. The PA Mining Operations division engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal primarily to power generators; and metallurgical coal. The company also provides energy services, including coal terminal services, water services, and land resource management services. CONSOL Energy Inc. was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.