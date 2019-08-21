VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) Comparison side by side

Both VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Sundance Energy Australia Limited (NASDAQ:SNDE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 1.47 1.19 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 2 0.43 N/A -0.64 0.00

In table 1 we can see VAALCO Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us VAALCO Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sundance Energy Australia Limited 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Sundance Energy Australia Limited is $6, which is potential 421.74% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

VAALCO Energy Inc. and Sundance Energy Australia Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 45.9% and 0.05%. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.6%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Sundance Energy Australia Limited -14.05% -30.96% -58.79% -58.79% -97.5% -41.67%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 19.05% stronger performance while Sundance Energy Australia Limited has -41.67% weaker performance.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Sundance Energy Australia Limited on 5 of the 7 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Sundance Energy Australia Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s exploration and development activities are focused in the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin; and the Mississippian/Woodford Formations in Oklahoma. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.