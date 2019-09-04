VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Comparison side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Noble Energy Inc. (NYSE:NBL) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.13 N/A 1.47 1.19 Noble Energy Inc. 23 2.32 N/A -1.96 0.00

In table 1 we can see VAALCO Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Noble Energy Inc. 0.00% -9.5% -4.3%

Volatility and Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a 1.37 beta, while its volatility is 37.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Noble Energy Inc. has a 1.41 beta which is 41.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Noble Energy Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. VAALCO Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Noble Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for VAALCO Energy Inc. and Noble Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Noble Energy Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Meanwhile, Noble Energy Inc.’s consensus target price is $30.4, while its potential upside is 34.16%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares and 0% of Noble Energy Inc. shares. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.6%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Noble Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Noble Energy Inc. 2.7% -1.82% -15.14% -3.92% -39.01% 17.7%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. was more bullish than Noble Energy Inc.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Noble Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.