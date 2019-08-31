VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) Comparing side by side

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 1.47 1.19 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.97 4.68

In table 1 we can see VAALCO Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. VAALCO Energy Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. VAALCO Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both VAALCO Energy Inc. and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 45.9% and 98.5% respectively. About 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -9.72% -25.53% -64.23% -53.29% -65.37% -39.41%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.