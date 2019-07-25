VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Contrasting side by side

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 1.03 N/A 1.63 1.07 Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 1 0.18 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP 0.00% -26.6% -7.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.25 beta indicates that VAALCO Energy Inc. is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Mid-Con Energy Partners LP’s 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. VAALCO Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both VAALCO Energy Inc. and Mid-Con Energy Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 44.5% and 13.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has 4.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. -17.14% -30.95% -22.67% -16.35% 16.78% 18.37% Mid-Con Energy Partners LP -3.09% -13.51% -23.51% -39.58% -66.19% -15.5%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc. has 18.37% stronger performance while Mid-Con Energy Partners LP has -15.5% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors VAALCO Energy Inc. beats Mid-Con Energy Partners LP.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP acquires, exploits, and develops producing oil and natural gas properties. Its properties are primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in principal areas, such as Southern Oklahoma, Northeastern Oklahoma, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The company owns interests in 455 net producing wells, 134 net injection wells, and 40 net water supply or disposal wells. As of December 31, 2016, its total estimated proved reserves were approximately 19.2 million barrel of oil equivalent. Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC serves as the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.