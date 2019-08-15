VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

As Independent Oil & Gas company, VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

VAALCO Energy Inc. has 45.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand VAALCO Energy Inc. has 2.6% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 5.95% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have VAALCO Energy Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares VAALCO Energy Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. N/A 2 1.19 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

VAALCO Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for VAALCO Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score VAALCO Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.13 3.45 2.67

The potential upside of the rivals is 87.29%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of VAALCO Energy Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

VAALCO Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.37 shows that VAALCO Energy Inc. is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, VAALCO Energy Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.47 which is 46.71% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s rivals beat on 7 of the 6 factors VAALCO Energy Inc.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.