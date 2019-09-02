VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) Comparison side by side

Both VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VAALCO Energy Inc. 2 0.98 N/A 1.47 1.19 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 0.70 N/A 0.78 14.15

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of VAALCO Energy Inc. and Genie Energy Ltd. Genie Energy Ltd. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than VAALCO Energy Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. VAALCO Energy Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VAALCO Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 27.1% 15.2%

Volatility & Risk

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s 1.37 beta indicates that its volatility is 37.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd.’s beta is 1.37 which is 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of VAALCO Energy Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4. Competitively, Genie Energy Ltd. has 2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Genie Energy Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than VAALCO Energy Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 45.9% of VAALCO Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.6% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.6% of VAALCO Energy Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.3% of Genie Energy Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) VAALCO Energy Inc. 4.79% 6.06% -24.24% -6.91% -43% 19.05% Genie Energy Ltd. 2.99% -1.17% 27.55% 29.04% 109.11% 82.75%

For the past year VAALCO Energy Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Genie Energy Ltd.

Summary

Genie Energy Ltd. beats VAALCO Energy Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

VAALCO Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States. The company conducts exploration activities as a non-operator in Equatorial Guinea, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa; and undeveloped leasehold acreage in Montana. VAALCO Energy, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.