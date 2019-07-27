Vaalco Energy (EGY) Stock Declined While Tieton Capital Management Has Upped Stake by $858,090; Graco (GGG) Shareholder North Point Portfolio Managers Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (GGG) by 2.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 6,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,283 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.84M, down from 265,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Graco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 772,479 shares traded or 43.38% up from the average. Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) has risen 7.10% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GGG News: 25/04/2018 – GRACO SAW MID SINGLE-DIGIT ORGANIC SALES RISE FOR YEAR; 25/04/2018 – GRACO INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.49; 14/05/2018 – Graco at Group Meeting Hosted By Seaport Today; 28/03/2018 – Graco Launches Rugged EM Series Electronic Meters; 26/03/2018 – New Graco® Uno2Duo™ Stroller Is Designed to Grow with Families, Easily Extends To Accommodate A Second Child; 26/04/2018 – GRACO INC GGG.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $49 FROM $48; 27/03/2018 – Graco Unveils Powerful Electric Fireproofing Pump; 21/04/2018 – DJ Graco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GGG); 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Graco May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Graco Launches Patented RoadLazer RoadPak HD Striping System

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.26 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.66. About 270,905 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has risen 16.78% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 07/03/2018 Vaalco Energy 4Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27 million and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares to 132,422 shares, valued at $23.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 5,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,987 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $319,157 activity. 2,500 Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) shares with value of $109,076 were sold by Wordell Angela F.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold GGG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 133.33 million shares or 3.08% less from 137.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) or 91,860 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 26,620 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Hl Fincl Svcs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 8,229 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 87,663 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Incorporated reported 0.04% stake. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 50,971 shares. 29,121 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Macquarie Group Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 366,376 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.05% invested in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) for 175,487 shares. Hengehold Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 4,356 shares. 34,995 were accumulated by Synovus Fincl. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) reported 210,389 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG). Td Asset Management accumulated 106,190 shares.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $287,567 activity. Knapp Alfred John Jr. also bought $168,000 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) on Tuesday, May 14. FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE had bought 2,000 shares worth $3,360 on Friday, May 24. Thomas William R bought $3,713 worth of VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) on Wednesday, May 22. DesAutels David bought $20,234 worth of stock or 11,764 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset reported 29,075 shares stake. Citigroup owns 32,026 shares. Geode Lc invested in 375,469 shares or 0% of the stock. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 192,792 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.17% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) for 4.13M shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Virtu Fin Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 75,995 shares. 30,250 are owned by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. Savings Bank Of America De has 17,386 shares. Washington-based Tieton Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 6.85% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Vanguard Grp owns 1.80 million shares. Barclays Plc has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Wilen Investment Mgmt holds 2.18M shares or 3.64% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 164,019 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Public Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY).

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.