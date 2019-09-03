Vaalco Energy (EGY) Position Maintained by Tieton Capital Management Llc; Blackrock Lowered Its Stake in Ryder Sys (R) by $22.43 Million as Share Price Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (R) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 367,645 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% . The institutional investor held 6.20M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $384.52 million, down from 6.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Ryder Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $47.39. About 121,487 shares traded. Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has declined 30.71% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.71% the S&P500. Some Historical R News: 26/03/2018 – Golf-Hazeltine to become first U.S. venue to host Ryder Cup twice; 24/04/2018 – RYDER SYSTEM INC – COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR 2018 FORECAST FOR OPERATING CASH FLOW REMAINS UNCHANGED AT APPROXIMATELY $1.8 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Sen Environ Min: Hearing on the Nomination of John L. Ryder of Tennessee to be a Member of the Board of Directors of the; 09/04/2018 – Ryder Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – Ryder to Launch Commercial Vehicle-Sharing Platform; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer to Address 2018 Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 04/04/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Champions Executive Leadership Development with the Promotion of Dana Ryder to Senior Executive Director; 03/04/2018 – Ryder Acquires MXD Group to Support the Significant Growth in e-Commerce; 05/04/2018 – Hometown Source: Ryder Cup is set to return in 2028; 01/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vaalco Energy Inc (EGY) by 14.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 429,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 3.44M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 3.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vaalco Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.805. About 60,014 shares traded. VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has declined 43.00% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGY News: 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – VAALCO’S PRODUCTION EXPENSE GUIDANCE (EXCLUDING WORKOVERS) FOR FULL YEAR 2018 IS $36 TO $42 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy Begun Workover Ops to Restore Production to 2 Wells Shut-In on Avouma Platform; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO Energy, Inc. Announces Early Repayment of IFC Debt and that the Workover Program Is Now Underway; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Rev $17.2M; 07/05/2018 – Vaalco Energy 1Q Net $8.7M; 22/04/2018 – DJ VAALCO Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGY); 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – BEGUN WORKOVER OPERATIONS LAST WEEK TO RESTORE PRODUCTION TO TWO WELLS CURRENTLY SHUT-IN ON AVOUMA PLATFORM; 07/03/2018 – Vaalco Energy 4Q Net $3.43M; 07/03/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY INC – FOR 2018, COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT ITS OPERATIONAL CASH FLOW BREAKEVEN IS ABOUT $30 PER BARREL OF OIL SALES; 22/05/2018 – VAALCO ENERGY – ESTIMATES NET PRODUCTION OF APPROXIMATELY 750 NET BARRELS OF OIL PER DAY MAY BE RESTORED IF BOTH WORKOVERS ARE SUCCESSFUL

Analysts await Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 8.54% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.64 per share. R’s profit will be $80.02 million for 7.90 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.40 actual earnings per share reported by Ryder System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Blackrock Inc, which manages about $2239.80 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 395,140 shares to 4.02M shares, valued at $381.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valvoline Inc by 174,796 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Petrochina Co Ltd (NYSE:PTR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold R shares while 75 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 44.51 million shares or 5.88% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.40 million shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,184 shares stake. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 80,954 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 9,730 are held by State Of Wisconsin Board. Petrus Com Lta invested in 4,806 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Globeflex Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 5,069 shares. Bessemer Group Inc Inc has 0% invested in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) for 2,453 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd holds 872,647 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Copeland Cap Mgmt Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 453,251 shares. Northern stated it has 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,135 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Service reported 4,604 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 4,100 shares. Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.01% in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) or 56,000 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 131,370 shares stake.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 sales for $287,567 activity. The insider Thomas William R bought $3,713. 2,000 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares with value of $3,360 were bought by FAWTHROP ANDREW LAWRENCE. 6,000 VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) shares with value of $10,080 were bought by Bounds Cary M. Shares for $168,000 were bought by Knapp Alfred John Jr..

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold EGY shares while 15 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 24.72 million shares or 1.39% more from 24.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Management Ltd reported 49,600 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Jane Street Group invested in 39,281 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has 50,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada stated it has 192,792 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Principal Financial Group reported 12,167 shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc has invested 0% in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 0.03% or 984,400 shares in its portfolio. 58,169 are held by Wells Fargo Mn. Barclays Public Limited holds 260,968 shares. Spark Inv Mgmt Llc has 0.03% invested in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY). Kornitzer Cap Ks accumulated 4.13 million shares. Lsv Asset accumulated 0% or 1.35M shares. 17,080 are held by Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company.