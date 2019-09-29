V3 Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) as Valuation Rose; Interactive Financial Advisors Cut Its Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) Position by $7.35 Million as Stock Price Declined

Interactive Financial Advisors decreased its stake in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr (BABA) by 87.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interactive Financial Advisors sold 43,462 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 6,432 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, down from 49,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors who had been investing in Alibaba Grp Shs Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 33.31 million shares traded or 111.31% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – Lazada Gets Another $2 Billion From Alibaba, Appoints New CEO; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba said it has led a consortium of investors to buy about 10 percent of Chinese courier ZTO Express (Cayman) for $1.38 billion; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL INVESTMENT 000516.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENTS ON MEDICAL RELATED PROJECTS WITH ALIBABA CHINA, ITS HEALTH TECHNOLOGY AFFILIATE; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba quarterly revenue rises 61 pct; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 02/05/2018 – CITRON SEES ALIBABA REACHING $250; 09/04/2018 – Alibaba Invests in Chinese Facial-Recognition Startup

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33 million, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.91. About 382,722 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 23/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (QTS), International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc (IFF), And Others; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Gamco Investors Et Al accumulated 6,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 98,000 shares in its portfolio. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 21,124 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt accumulated 12,600 shares. Phocas Fincl Corporation has 248,720 shares. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America has 122,372 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Fdx Advsrs stated it has 7,794 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.01% stake. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Exane Derivatives stated it has 1 shares. Whittier Co holds 39 shares. Tealwood Asset Mgmt holds 72,300 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 177,900 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Interactive Financial Advisors, which manages about $178.01M and $218.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 138,516 shares to 143,755 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Latin America 40 Etf (ILF) by 468,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds S&P 500 Etf Shs New (VOO).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

