V3 Capital Management LP Trimmed Position in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) as Market Value Rose; Ardevora Asset Management Llp Boosted Position in Eog Res (EOG) by $2.24 Million as Shares Declined

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 436,523 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88

Ardevora Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ardevora Asset Management Llp bought 23,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 295,996 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.17M, up from 272,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ardevora Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.15. About 2.37M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paul Tudor Jones Says Gold Is His Favorite Trade In The Next 1-2 Years – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Manage To Avoid EOG Resources’s (NYSE:EOG) 25% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tctc Holdings Limited Co, a Texas-based fund reported 8,240 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 0.13% stake. Vanguard Grp holds 0.17% or 45.17 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 0.21% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 951,569 shares. Horizon Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,425 shares. Raymond James Na accumulated 6,765 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,258 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.01% or 3,788 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp has 0.17% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Davenport & Ltd Co stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust accumulated 0.01% or 432 shares. Hexavest Incorporated invested 0.44% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). 7 are held by Camarda Financial Limited Company. Gulf Bank (Uk) Ltd owns 139,000 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.24% or 7,938 shares.

Ardevora Asset Management Llp, which manages about $3.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 24,100 shares to 458,064 shares, valued at $36.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 49,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 285,152 shares, and cut its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP).

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 EPS, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38M for 19.84 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Q&A with Mike DiBlasi, the new managing director of CBRE in Tampa – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on March 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Liberty Property Trust (LPT)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.