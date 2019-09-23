V3 Capital Management LP Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Trimmed as Stock Value Rose; Accredited Investors Holding in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Has Cut by $373,098

Accredited Investors Inc decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 46.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accredited Investors Inc sold 5,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 6,603 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441,000, down from 12,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accredited Investors Inc who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $64.95. About 4.13M shares traded or 38.21% up from the average. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Adds Emerson Electric, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Emerson Chairman and CEO David Farr to Deliver Keynote at CERAWeek by IHS Markit 2018; 15/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 05/15/2018; 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 23/05/2018 – Emerson to Make Available Materials from the Company’s Presentation at Electrical Products Group Conference; 15/03/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO SAYS EMERSON TRAILING THREE-MONTH ORDERS FOR FEB 2018 INCREASED 10 PERCENT – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Raises Full-Year Guidance; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 21/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/21/2018; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Had 2017 Sales of $470M

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 1.09 million shares traded or 164.95% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Rev $113.7M; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 15/03/2018 – QTS Renews Leases Representing 19 Megawatts with Two Hyperscale Anchor Tenants in Atlanta-Metro Data Center; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 9,000 are owned by Daiwa Secs Gp. Legal General Plc invested in 219,401 shares. 938,310 were reported by V3 Cap Mgmt L P. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holdg reported 308,470 shares. Eagle Boston Invest Management reported 2.21% stake. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2.26 million shares for 0.98% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 31,532 shares. Point72 Asset Lp invested 0.03% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 89,793 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability reported 79,994 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 28,325 were reported by Axa. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.23% or 766,072 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 65,595 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 15,800 shares to 2.09M shares, valued at $104.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 68 investors sold EMR shares while 418 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 419.86 million shares or 0.55% less from 422.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benedict Financial Advisors stated it has 39,710 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. Greenleaf holds 0.01% or 9,117 shares. Northstar Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 16,171 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 73,528 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa accumulated 8,759 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Augustine Asset Inc invested in 11,509 shares. Puzo Michael J holds 0.53% or 21,572 shares in its portfolio. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri owns 14,535 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 386,719 shares. Patten Group Inc Inc has 15,963 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. Fayerweather Charles has invested 0.49% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System owns 0.15% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 859,519 shares. Chesley Taft & Assocs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.18% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 2,506 shares. Abner Herrman Brock Lc reported 1.4% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Accredited Investors Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $511.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 42,360 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $32.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 2,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (KLD).