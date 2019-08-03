V3 Capital Management LP Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Cut by $2.02 Million as Shares Rose; Lonestar Capital Management Lifted Its Stake in Symantec (SYMC) by $1.22 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc bought 55,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The hedge fund held 555,555 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.77 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $21.15. About 3.25 million shares traded. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has risen 6.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 21/05/2018 – Pax8 Now Offering Symantec’s Complete Suite of Cloud Security Solutions with the Addition of Symantec Endpoint Protection Mobile; 14/03/2018 – DigiCert Replacement of Symantec-Issued Certificates Reaches Milestone; Millions of SSL Certificates have been Issued in Anticipation of Google Chrome 66 Distrust Date; 16/05/2018 – Research Conducted by Comodo CA Reveals that more than One Million Distrusted Website Certificates from Symantec Remai; 11/05/2018 – S&P Will Monitor Symantec Investigate Developments and Could Eventually Revise Rating or Outlook; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $0.46; 14/05/2018 – Symantec: Internal Investigation in Connection With Concerns by Former Employee; 12/04/2018 – SYMANTEC & NTT SECURITY REPORT PLANNED WEB PARTNERSHIP

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $50.81. About 1.44M shares traded or 81.05% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $173.1 Million – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon And Industrial REITs: An Incredible Tailwind, But Future Looks Cloudy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Liberty Property Trust Prices $350 Million of 4.375% Senior Notes Due 2029 – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Liberty Property Trust Announces Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 23, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty Property Trust Increases Dividend NYSE:LPT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 21, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:QTS) by 704,110 shares to 1.15M shares, valued at $51.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 2.02 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $394.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 80,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $10.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp holds 122,950 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 2.12M shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bp Public Ltd Company accumulated 66,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Adage Prtn Grp Inc Limited Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 796,059 shares. Td Capital Management Ltd Liability Com holds 74 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). 957,544 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Stifel Fin holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 508,190 shares. 47,339 are owned by Landscape Capital Limited Liability. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 25,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bank & Trust has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Moreover, Raymond James Assoc has 0% invested in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 123,626 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America invested in 1,843 shares. Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 173,902 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wedbush: Broadcom Can Squeeze $1.3-$1.5B In Synergies From ‘Bloated’ Symantec – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Symantec Presents on DEF CON 27 Main Stage and Hosts Live-Hacking Demo at Black Hat USA 2019 – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Symantec to Announce Fiscal First Quarter 2020 Results on August 8, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Symantec (SYMC) Gains Pre-Market on Report of Broadcom (AVGO) Financing, DealReport Friday Said Broadcom has $23B Financing – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron, IBM And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From August 1 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.