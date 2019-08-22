V3 Capital Management LP Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Has Increased by $958,500 as Valuation Rose; Uniqure N V F (QURE) Stock Rose While Doheny Asset Management Has Lifted Holding by $320,075

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.05. About 144,594 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC)

Doheny Asset Management increased its stake in Uniqure N V F (QURE) by 55.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Doheny Asset Management bought 5,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.71% . The institutional investor held 15,145 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $903,000, up from 9,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Doheny Asset Management who had been investing in Uniqure N V F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 231,754 shares traded. uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) has risen 97.14% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.14% the S&P500. Some Historical QURE News: 30/04/2018 – uniQure Announces Presentations at the Upcoming Annual Meeting of The American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT); 14/03/2018 – UniQure 2017 Loss/Shr $2.94; 01/05/2018 – uniQure Announces Proposed Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – $159 MLN OF CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 02/05/2018 – UNIQURE N.V.: UNIQURE: PRICING OF OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – $QURE +20%; 14/03/2018 – UNIQURE NV – EXPECTS IND SUBMISSION FOR AMT-130 IN HUNTINGTON’S DISEASE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – UniQure Expects IND Submission for AMT-130 in Huntington’s Disease in the Second Half of 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.5% Position in uniQure NV; 30/04/2018 – Correct: UniQure 1Q Loss/Shr 59c

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “COPT Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 26, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Evolutionary Innovation at the Heart of Ethernet Alliance OFC 2019 Demo – Business Wire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “COPT Completes Data Center Shell Joint Venture – Business Wire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 178,458 shares. Swiss Savings Bank has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Westpac Corporation invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 66,488 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Limited Com. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America holds 96,020 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Kennedy Capital Mgmt has 0.16% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 585,240 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 127,114 shares. Company Bank & Trust reported 8,957 shares. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Pinebridge LP invested in 0% or 540 shares. Axa reported 192,078 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank holds 2,810 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Ser Ma holds 0.02% or 2.17 million shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 138,800 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.