V3 Capital Management LP Raised Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Holding by $958,500; Bridgeway Capital Management Cut Stake in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Market Value Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 1.23M shares traded or 77.84% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 27.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 24,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 63,870 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.60M, down from 87,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $82.93. About 1.17M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 25.57% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – QTRLY SHR $1.22; 09/03/2018 – Moody’s rates Progressive’s senior notes A2; assigns shelf ratings; outlook stable; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. COMBINED RATIO 87.8% :PGR US; 17/05/2018 – Progressive Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $53; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold PGR shares while 222 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 447.09 million shares or 2.46% less from 458.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 3 sales for $4.89 million activity. On Friday, January 25 the insider Sauerland John P sold $783,240. Shares for $2.94M were sold by Barbagallo John A. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $1.20M was made by Charney M Jeffrey on Wednesday, January 30.

Analysts await The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PGR’s profit will be $820.91 million for 14.81 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by The Progressive Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.50% negative EPS growth.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34B and $8.03 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC) by 37,700 shares to 82,000 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Consol Energy Inc New by 115,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Geospace Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:GEOS).

