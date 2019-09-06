V3 Capital Management LP Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Has Increased as Stock Value Rose; Prudential Plc Has Cut Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake by $306,450 as Market Value Declined

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.65. About 14,175 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 27/03/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to Fellow QTS Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $425 MLN TO $475 MLN, FRONT END LOADED IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 25/04/2018 – QTS Realty Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 23.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 4,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 13,514 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02 million, down from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $76.46. About 118,772 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 09/04/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 07/05/2018 – PUTIN TOLD GOVT RAISING REAL INCOMES KEY TASK FOR NEW TERM: RBC; 14/05/2018 – Casella Waste at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO ‘REMAINS HOPEFUL’ OF GOOD OUTCOME ON NATFA; 29/05/2018 – RUSSIA, INDIA AGREE ON S-400 DELIVERY FOR $6B: RBC; 16/03/2018 – RBC’s Mark Mahaney said that Snap’s work on its advertising marketplace and interface are necessary changes that could drive engagement; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 03/04/2018 – INDIVIOR PLC INDV.L : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 550P FROM 540P; 16/05/2018 – BOYD GROUP INCOME FUND BYD_u.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$111 FROM C$105; 23/05/2018 – Delphi Technologies at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23 billion and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI) by 26,392 shares to 38,849 shares, valued at $777,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 1.53 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

Analysts await Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $1.76 EPS, up 2.92% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.71 per share. RY’s profit will be $2.49B for 10.86 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Royal Bank of Canada for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Now Could Be a Great Time to Load Up on Bank Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Royal Bank of Canada Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “How Canadian Families Can Save $1 Million | The – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Retiree’s Dividend Portfolio – Jane’s July Update: What Does Volatility Look Like In Your Portfolio? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Canadian regulator summons RBC, TD Bank over forex malpractice charges – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $50,050 activity.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “QTS Richmond Network Access Point (NAP) to Hold Inaugural Summit – PRNewswire” on April 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “QTS announces $240M JV for Virginia data center with Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Declares Third Quarter 2019 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.