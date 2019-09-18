V3 Capital Management LP Position in Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Cut by $5.69 Million; As Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Real Estate Management Services Has Raised Holding

Real Estate Management Services Llc increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc bought 41,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.66% . The institutional investor held 724,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.38M, up from 683,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in Brandywine Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $14.9. About 945,528 shares traded. Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) has declined 8.27% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BDN News: 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ALLOCATED TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.29 TO $0.37; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY TRUST BDN.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $1.33 TO $1.43; 09/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: DNREC’S Division of Parks & Recreation announces change in start date for Rockland entrance to Brandywine Creek; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q Net $44.3M; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $1.34 TO $1.42, EST. $1.37; 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty Had Seen 2018 EPS 29c-39c; 19/04/2018 – BRANDYWINE REALTY 1Q REV. $136.4M, EST. $133.0M (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – Brandywine Realty 1Q EPS 25c; 17/05/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Eurozone Ready to Cope Without QE: Brandywine Global; 02/05/2018 – Brandywine to Hold Grand Opening on May 5 at Corsica, Offering 17 Townhomes in Buena Park, Calif

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99 million, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.13. About 1.77M shares traded or 4.00% up from the average. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 13/04/2018 – Omega Announces Second Quarter Dividend and Annual Meeting Dates; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 10/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING EQUALWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/03/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – CO HAS PROVIDED A COMMITMENT FOR UP TO $30 MLN IN DEBTOR-IN-POSSESSION (“DIP”) FINANCING TO PROVIDE LIQUIDITY TO THE DEBTORS; 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 177,900 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $100.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 13.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Real Estate Management Services Llc, which manages about $741.04M and $148.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Specialized Reit (VNQ) by 9,400 shares to 42,700 shares, valued at $3.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weingarten Realty (NYSE:WRI) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 248,400 shares, and cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT).