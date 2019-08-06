V3 Capital Management LP Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Has Boosted by $958,500; As Union Pacific (UNP) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Alta Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.43 Million Its Position

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.26. About 64,581 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 14,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 275,601 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.08M, down from 290,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $167.01. About 503,710 shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.73B for 17.18 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185 shares to 738 shares, valued at $1.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 78,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 272,644 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraft Heinz Company.

