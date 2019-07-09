V3 Capital Management LP Maintains Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS); Fosun International LTD Lowered Home Depot (HD) Holding as Stock Rose

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 66.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fosun International Ltd sold 6,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,131 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, down from 9,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fosun International Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $212.01. About 1.96M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.23. About 199,339 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 17/05/2018 – QTS Welcomes Passage of Georgia Tax Incentive Legislation for Data Centers; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – EXPECTS 2018 ANNUAL RENTAL CHURN FOR CORE BUSINESS OF 3% TO 6%; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Company’s 2018 Annual Meeting; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board

Fosun International Ltd, which manages about $1.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 3,500 shares to 11,500 shares, valued at $1.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 126,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,248 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Investment Mngmt has 0.67% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Milestone Group Inc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Focused Wealth Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 592 shares. Nadler has invested 0.17% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). The Colorado-based Amg Financial Bank has invested 0.12% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.2% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Campbell Newman Asset Management stated it has 62,218 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Incorporated Llc owns 8,924 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited has invested 0.49% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Windward Capital Mgmt Communication Ca reported 11,607 shares. 1.09 million are owned by Glenmede Trust Co Na. Zevin Asset Mgmt Lc reported 5,551 shares. Whittier Tru invested in 0.43% or 73,977 shares. Raab And Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 9,840 shares or 0.86% of the stock. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 0.04% or 8,900 shares.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.15 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.