V3 Capital Management LP Lowered Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Stake by $2.02 Million; Stock Price Rose; Zuckerman Investment Group Has Raised Its Stericycle (SRCL) Position by $2.13 Million; Valuation Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.91. About 138,058 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST – DEAL FOR $130.5 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Stericycle Inc (SRCL) by 16.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc bought 39,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,298 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.93M, up from 234,840 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Stericycle Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 324,873 shares traded. Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) has declined 23.92% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SRCL News: 21/03/2018 – Stericycle:Jack Schuler Not Standing for Re-Election at the Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – STERICYCLE SEES FY REV. $3.5B TO $3.64B, EST. $3.56B; 30/05/2018 – Stericycle Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Jun. 6; 23/03/2018 – D&P Downgrading Stericycle to ‘BBB+’ From ‘A-‘; 21/03/2018 – STERICYCLE INC SRCL.O SAYS ROBERT S. MURLEY APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.89; 03/05/2018 – Stericycle 1Q EPS 25c; 25/05/2018 – Stericycle Shareholders Vote Against Electing John Patience to Board With 33M Votes For and 39.4M Against; 23/03/2018 – S&P: Downgrade Reflects Unfavorable Operating Trends in Stericycle’s Core Medical Waste End Market; 04/05/2018 – Wells Capital Buys New 3% Position in Stericycle

More notable recent Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Stericycle Inc (SRCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Stericycle: Steady As She Goes – Seeking Alpha" published on February 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Earnings Preview: Stericycle (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq" on July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire" on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Liberty Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Dividend – GlobeNewswire" published on June 14, 2019, Twst.com published: "Liberty Property Trust: Liberty Property Trust Hosts Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript" on July 09, 2019.