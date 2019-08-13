V3 Capital Management LP Lifted Stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) as Stock Value Rose; Glacier Bancorp New (GBCI) Valuation Rose While Forest Hill Capital Cut Its Holding by $587,880

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 514,121 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Glacier Bancorp Inc New (GBCI) by 14.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 14,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The hedge fund held 89,322 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.58 million, down from 104,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Glacier Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.4. About 258,157 shares traded. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) has declined 2.09% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GBCI News: 12/03/2018 Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Six Times 20 Day Average; 15/05/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Declares Dividend of 23c; 29/03/2018 – Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET INTEREST INCOME $95.3 MLN VS $80.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 19/04/2018 – Glacier Bancorp 1Q Net $38.6M; 19/04/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP 1Q EPS 48C; 29/03/2018 – GLACIER BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 23C FROM 21C, EST. 27C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Glacier Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBCI)

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited has 0.04% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Comerica State Bank has 88,967 shares. Eii Mngmt has invested 0.11% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 50,099 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Smith Asset Mgmt Lp holds 174 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares reported 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ent Fincl Svcs Corp holds 0% or 51 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 19,318 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Massachusetts Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 0% or 61,540 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com has invested 0.14% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). North Star Mgmt Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold GBCI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 62.54 million shares or 2.04% less from 63.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc has invested 0.01% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Profund Advsrs Ltd invested 0.02% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Ftb Advsr reported 0% stake. 292,375 were accumulated by Mairs And. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability reported 59,159 shares. Raymond James And Associate has 0.02% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 305,975 shares. 77,778 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Management Lc. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs owns 17,324 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Lpl Finance Limited Com reported 0% in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) for 58,241 shares. Franklin Resources has 758,137 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI). Matarin Mngmt Ltd Co reported 404,765 shares. Piedmont Inv stated it has 21,299 shares.

Forest Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $1.05B and $325.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Banner Corp (NASDAQ:BANR) by 44,048 shares to 266,627 shares, valued at $14.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 13,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 285,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stk Hldgs Inc.