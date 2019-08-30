V3 Capital Management LP Lifted Its Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Stake by $958,500 as Stock Price Rose; Altfest L J & Company Continues to Hold Position in Vmware (VMW)

Altfest L J & Company Inc increased its stake in Vmware Inc (VMW) by 189.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altfest L J & Company Inc bought 9,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 14,905 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, up from 5,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altfest L J & Company Inc who had been investing in Vmware Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.54B market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $5.75 during the last trading session, reaching $141.48. About 3.18 million shares traded or 101.84% up from the average. VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) has risen 45.44% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.44% the S&P500. Some Historical VMW News: 25/04/2018 – VMWARE EXEC SAID TO TAKE CEO JOB AT ANDREESEN’S INSTART LOGIC; 18/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 25/04/2018 – VMWARE SVP DHAWAN SAID TO BE NAMED CEO AT INSTART LOGIC; 31/05/2018 – VMware Socialcast Customers Receive Lifeline from Igloo Software Following Their End-of-Life Notification; 23/05/2018 – Okta and VMware Announce Partnership to Deliver Advanced Identity Capabilities for the Digital Workspace; 01/05/2018 – VMWARE REPORTS VIRTUAL CLOUD NETWORK; 04/05/2018 – lnfinio Supports Newest VMware vSphere 6.7 Release; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN ON VMWARE SAYS ‘l WISH l HAD A BIGGER POSITION IN THE COMPANY’ – CNBC; 17/04/2018 – $VMW Carl Icahn has taken a ‘medium’-sized stake in VMware; 01/05/2018 – JetStream Software Announces JetStream Migrate for VMware Cloud on AWS

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 355,267 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases

Altfest L J & Company Inc, which manages about $365.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 23,541 shares to 21,490 shares, valued at $1.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (ITB) by 11,530 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,200 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

