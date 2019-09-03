V3 Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS); Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Increased Tjx Cos (TJX) Position by $904,816; Stock Value Rose

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc (TJX) by 12.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 17,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 153,327 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16M, up from 136,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $54.28. About 4.25M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.04; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES TJX.N CFO – MODELING SECOND QUARTER CONSOLIDATED SALES OF ABOUT $9 BILLION – CONF CALL; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 Same-Store Sales Up 1%-2%

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $49.6. About 386,687 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS CONCLUDED QTS REALTY TRUST SHAREHOLDERS SHOULD VOTE WITHHOLD ON WILLIAM GRABE, CHAIRMAN OF COMPENSATION COMMITTEE; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 30/04/2018 – LITT URGES QTS HOLDERS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CHAIRMAN, CEO; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on April 25

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 93,104 shares. State Street, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.15M shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 1.10M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Company holds 466,892 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Scout Invs stated it has 59,094 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Copeland Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 385,243 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 17,213 shares stake. Eii Capital reported 0.16% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Moreover, Us Natl Bank De has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1,786 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability owns 8 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 0.01% or 7.84M shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Lc owns 707,426 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York holds 0.49% or 74,800 shares in its portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement has 6,411 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Raymond James & Assocs invested in 0% or 9,938 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $50,050 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp Com (NYSE:NSC) by 2,612 shares to 32,082 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sector Spdr Tr Technology (XLK) by 22,678 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,520 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl A (BRKA).

