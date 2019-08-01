V3 Capital Management LP Increases Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS); Kellogg W K Foundation Trust Has Trimmed Kellogg Co (K) Stake by $34.20 Million; Share Price Declined

Kellogg W K Foundation Trust decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust sold 600,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.97% . The institutional investor held 64.53M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 billion, down from 65.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.34% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $63.66. About 5.79 million shares traded or 138.45% up from the average. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – Snacks Lift Kellogg Sales; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG SAYS IT WILL DISCONTINUE OPERATIONS IN VENEZUELA; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 15/05/2018 – U.S.-BASED KELLOGG COMPANY SAYS ENDING VENEZUELA OPERATIONS DUE TO ECONOMIC CRISIS; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg latest company to pull out of Venezuela; 15/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Kellogg pulls out of Venezuela due to economic crisis; 16/05/2018 – Venezuela reactivates Kellogg plant after company pullout

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $46.37. About 123,013 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO CHAD WILLIAMS AT MAY 3, 2018 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership With GDT; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 sales for $67.22 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carnegie Asset Lc reported 0.02% stake. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al stated it has 22,778 shares. 1.26M are held by Citadel Advsr. Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 515,231 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0.09% or 1.47M shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.05% or 431,345 shares. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 12,956 shares. Natixis reported 313,445 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Jnba Fincl Advisors owns 299 shares. Toth Advisory Corp holds 22,671 shares. Arrow Finance has invested 0.03% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Dnb Asset As reported 33,646 shares stake. Bb&T Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 48,345 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

