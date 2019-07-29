V3 Capital Management LP Increases Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC); As John Bean Technologies (JBT) Shares Rose, Conestoga Capital Advisors Lifted Position by $1.11 Million

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc bought 12,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 724,222 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.55M, up from 712,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $121.87. About 103,065 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 34C; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1-Adj EPS $1.07; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 643,852 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Conestoga Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.75B and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaon Inc (NASDAQ:AAON) by 54,492 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $73.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Westwood Hldgs Group Inc (NYSE:WHG) by 59,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,140 shares, and cut its stake in Mesa Labs Inc (NASDAQ:MLAB).