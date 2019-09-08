V3 Capital Management LP Increased Its Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position by $958,500; Lowes Cos (LOW) Shares Declined While Ironsides Asset Advisors Decreased Position by $8.65 Million

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc sold 79,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 972,591 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.47M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.46 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 05/03/2018 Lowe’s to Webcast Presentation from the UBS Global Consumer & Retail Conference; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE CONCLUDES Q&A SESSION IN SYDNEY; 17/04/2018 – JPMorgan Asset Management Adds AlphaSimplex’s Lowe in Quant Push; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s: Board Initiates Search for Successor to CEO Niblock; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 18/04/2018 – Mynd Announces Addition Of Scott Lowe To Engineering Team

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 557,184 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Ironsides Asset Advisors Llc, which manages about $457.28M and $305.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 12,500 shares to 456,638 shares, valued at $27.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global X Fds by 82,860 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.04B for 21.09 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual EPS reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

