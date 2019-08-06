V3 Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake by $30.98 Million; Share Price Rose; As Microsoft (MSFT) Valuation Rose, Holder Cs Mckee LP Trimmed Its Position

Cs Mckee Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cs Mckee Lp sold 15,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 462,115 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.50M, down from 477,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cs Mckee Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $134.69. About 25.62 million shares traded or 4.17% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 08/03/2018 – WhiteSource Recognized for Rapid Growth in 2017, Breaking Top 30 on List of Top 1000 SaaS Companies Worldwide; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Package; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 03/05/2018 – INVIVO Communications Inc. Accepted into the Microsoft Mixed Reality Partner Program (MRPP); 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.59B market cap company. The stock increased 2.81% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 426,423 shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC ISSUES LETTER TO SHAREHOLDERS OF QTS REALTY TRUST; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $218M TO $228M, EST. $216.0M; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Cs Mckee Lp, which manages about $11.10B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 3,700 shares to 179,400 shares, valued at $19.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Point Portfolio Managers Oh has 0.1% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,466 shares. Groesbeck Investment Corp Nj has 6,684 shares. Hallmark Cap Incorporated holds 1.8% or 140,261 shares in its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 43,665 shares. The Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Inc Wi has invested 0.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crawford Investment Counsel Inc reported 934,946 shares stake. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt reported 12.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). South Street Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Diker Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,351 shares. The California-based Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca has invested 3.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 101,377 are owned by Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership invested in 0.59% or 34,500 shares. Rothschild Inv Il holds 115,994 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 3.46% or 7.85M shares. Veritable LP stated it has 0.86% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.