V3 Capital Management LP Has Upped Holding in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) as Share Price Rose; Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Increases Holding in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV)

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.02 million shares traded or 3.06% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Liberty Property Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPT); 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (MAV) by 638.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc bought 42,151 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 48,751 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $524,000, up from 6,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $263.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 59,286 shares traded. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc, which manages about $185.74M and $262.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asset High Incm Fd (HIX) by 55,951 shares to 24,805 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,000 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange (MINT).

