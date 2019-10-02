V3 Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Holding by $9.60 Million; Share Price Rose; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Market Value Declined While Riggs Asset Managment Company Has Trimmed Its Stake

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $51.1. About 97,077 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent and Meaningful Change Needed at QTS; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES LETTER TO FELLOW QTS HOLDERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Pggm has 0.41% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). 922,100 were accumulated by Northern. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 8.10M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co owns 640,225 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Cbre Clarion Secs Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.06M shares. Goodwin Daniel L has invested 0.92% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Metropolitan Life Ins New York has 18,871 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 31,587 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Westfield Cap Company LP has invested 0.33% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 94,185 shares. Us Natl Bank De stated it has 2,349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 480,188 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Co holds 12,868 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,905 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “IEIC Welcomes New Founding Members Ford Motor Company, Henrico Virginia and DE-CIX – PRNewswire” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (CCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Appoints Wayne Rehberger to Board of Directors – PRNewswire” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Richmond NAP and InterGlobix partner for the Inaugural NAP Summit which will be attended by 50+ Industry Luminaries and 500+ Businesses – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 177,900 shares to 2.35 million shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.