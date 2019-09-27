V3 Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding by $5.69 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Montag A & Associates Has Lifted Its Position by $305,872

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $42.01. About 1.19M shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.96 TO $3.06; 07/03/2018 Omega Announces Restructuring Plan for Orianna Facilities; 11/05/2018 – Omega Announces 2018 Investor Day Webcast; 07/03/2018 – Omega Healthcare Backs Adjusted FFO Guidance of $2.96/Shr-$3.06/Shr; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omega Healthcare Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OHI); 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q EPS 42c; 13/04/2018 – Omega Healthcare Declares 66c Div Payable May 15, Reaffirms That It Doesn’t Expect Div Increases in 2018; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.4; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS INC OHI.N – AFFIRMED ITS 2018 ADJUSTED FFO GUIDANCE OF $2.96 TO $3.06 PER DILUTED SHARE

Montag A & Associates Inc increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc bought 5,462 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 40,812 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.33 million, up from 35,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $180.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.96. About 13.13 million shares traded or 0.56% up from the average. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 27/03/2018 – Oracle wins key round in long-running Google fight; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 15/05/2018 – Oracle: Happening now! Crowd-Sources – Data Driven – Autonomous Database #Cloud World Tour:; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 04/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle’s Safra Catz raises Amazon contract fight with Trump – Bloomberg; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE – ONE-TIME NET CHARGE OF $6.9 BLN RELATED TO 2017 TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT RECORDED IN QTR; 05/05/2018 – HIGHLIGHTS-Buffett, ‘Oracle of Omaha,’ comments on healthcare, China

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25B and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,953 shares to 15,537 shares, valued at $4.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.68 in 2019Q1.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 80,300 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $14.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.53 million for 14.19 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1.