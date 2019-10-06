V3 Capital Management LP Has Lifted Stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by $790,000; Hhr Asset Management Upped Stake in Ulta Beauty (ULTA)

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 65.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 26,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.27% . The hedge fund held 68,020 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.60 million, up from 41,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $6.83 during the last trading session, reaching $250.6. About 1.72 million shares traded or 10.57% up from the average. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 43.41% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 05/04/2018 – Companies including Ulta, Warby Parker and Target are opening stores, but not enough to fill every gap; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Net $208.2M; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 8.8%; 15/05/2018 – Owl Creek Adds Ulta Beauty, Exits Alliance Data: 13F; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Ulta Beauty, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48 million, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $51.04. About 1.02 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS PHILADELPHIA OFFICES FOR $106.9M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: To Pursue All Remedies to Enforce Third-Party Contractor’s Obligations Under GMP Contract; 07/03/2018 Liberty Property Trust Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold ULTA shares while 193 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 203 raised stakes. 49.76 million shares or 0.23% more from 49.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank owns 32,910 shares. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.03% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Asset Mgmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Signaturefd accumulated 68 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) for 10,710 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 43,284 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.01% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) or 2,561 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Two Creeks Capital Limited Partnership has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.07% or 112,043 shares. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc owns 57 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc stated it has 0.85% in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability reported 8,831 shares stake.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 48,040 shares to 243,149 shares, valued at $52.53 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,310 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,877 shares, and cut its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).