V3 Capital Management LP Has Lifted Its Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Position by $30.98 Million; Share Value Rose; Electronic Arts (EA) Shareholder Johnson Financial Group Lifted Stake by $452,985

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 190.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 4,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 6,835 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $695,000, up from 2,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $89.56. About 2.84 million shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 03/05/2018 – $TTWO $EA ripping higher. $ATVI still halted; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Rev $1.58B; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Vivek Paul and Denise F. Warren to Retire From Board; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow $1.825B; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $158 FROM $138

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $48.68. About 818,910 shares traded or 96.11% up from the average. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – QTS Enters Cloud and Managed Services Partnership with GDT; Will Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings Before Market Open on Apri; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 20/04/2018 – QTS SAYS GLASS LEWIS BACKS ITS DIRECTOR NOMINATIONS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – QTS WILL TRANSITION CERTAIN CLOUD AND MANAGED SERVICES CUSTOMER CONTRACTS AND SUPPORT TO GDT; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in QTS Realty; 07/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: QTS MAY FACE MORE HOLDER PRESSURE IN FUTURE; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in QTS Realty; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC QTS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $436.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 263.41 million shares or 0.98% more from 260.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.11% stake. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability invested 0.06% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 8,153 shares. Dsc Advsrs LP stated it has 2,114 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gsa Cap Llp has invested 0.03% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sandler Cap Management holds 78,750 shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. Commonwealth National Bank Of stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 81 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Limited Liability Co holds 1.42% or 35,403 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co stated it has 0.17% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% or 3,429 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel holds 3,125 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Piedmont Invest Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Sun Life Financial owns 511 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Holderness Invs, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,550 shares.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40 billion and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Svcs (NYSE:FIS) by 4,360 shares to 34,974 shares, valued at $3.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 48,881 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,294 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.16% or 1.10M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Co reported 466,892 shares. Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amer Group Inc holds 32,499 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al accumulated 54,893 shares or 0.1% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 0% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation stated it has 494,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc reported 960 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 346,857 shares. Proshare Advsr Llc stated it has 5,542 shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Co accumulated 707,426 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Suntrust Banks Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc has 375,931 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

