V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) as Stock Price Rose; Joel Isaacson & Company Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Has Upped as Stock Value Rose

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 14.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 5,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 44,237 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.48M, up from 38,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $366.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $112.82. About 6.62M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – Main Street: JPMorgan Chase First-Quarter Profit Surges 35% on Tax Windfall, Trading Recovery; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Adjusted Overhead Ratio 56%; 07/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $150 FROM $130; 11/03/2018 – JPMorgan Sees Busiest Mideast Year With IPOs, M&A Driving Deals; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wendy Kovitz: SurveyMonkey taps JPMorgan to lead IPO; 08/03/2018 – JPMORGAN ASSET’S WARD: `BEST GUESS’ FOR NO TARIFF ESCALATION; 01/05/2018 – JBG SMITH Announces the Sale of the Bowen Building to JPMorgan Chase; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Aston Martin close to hiring Deutsche, Goldman and JPMorgan as IPO co-ordinators- Sky News

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02M, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $27.55. About 370,943 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bank of America or JPMorgan â€” Which Bank Stock Is No. 1? – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Plans Dividend Increase and $29.4 Billion Capital Repurchase Program – StreetInsider.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “July’s Market Faces Ongoing Geopolitical Issues On Several Fronts – Benzinga” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: GameStop, JPMorgan, Uber And More – Benzinga” with publication date: June 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Partners invested in 176,660 shares. Moreover, Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability Corporation has 1.78% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Ycg Ltd Liability Corp owns 22,938 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 3.45 million shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. New England & Retirement Grp stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Stephens Inc Ar accumulated 275,061 shares. Aviance Cap Mngmt Lc, Florida-based fund reported 820 shares. Qvt Financial Lp reported 39,530 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 2.29 million are held by King Luther Cap Management. Bessemer Grp Inc owns 0.49% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.25M shares. Cypress Capital Management reported 2.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mader & Shannon Wealth Mngmt reported 14,787 shares. Washington Natl Bank invested in 108,460 shares or 1.75% of the stock. 2.77 million were accumulated by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation. C M Bidwell owns 35 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $685.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 28,289 shares to 57,184 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $2.79 million activity. 11,659 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $1.22 million were sold by Petno Douglas B. The insider HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00 million. $599,304 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by BACON ASHLEY on Sunday, January 13. The insider Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. The insider Scher Peter sold 18,679 shares worth $1.96 million. 3,022 shares were sold by Friedman Stacey, worth $317,310 on Tuesday, January 29.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Moog Inc (MOG-A) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “COPT Publishes 2018 Sustainability Report – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Kennametal Inc. (KMT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Corporate Office Properties Trust gets new $800M credit line – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson And Doremus Invest holds 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 743 shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 178,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 79,175 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement. Maryland Capital reported 36,497 shares. 174 were accumulated by Smith Asset Grp Incorporated Ltd Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers reported 271,720 shares. Vanguard Gp holds 16.19M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Dakota Investment Council has 0.05% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Fil Ltd reported 622,154 shares. Daiwa Secs Group accumulated 17,800 shares. Amer Intl Gp holds 0.02% or 219,786 shares. Cornerstone Advisors owns 21 shares. Advisory Ser Networks Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 158 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity.