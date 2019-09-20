V3 Capital Management LP Has Increased Its Position in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) as Share Price Rose; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Lifted Its Snap On Ord (SNA) Stake by $2.15 Million

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.48M, up from 2.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $51.09. About 453,231 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 08/05/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Announces Sale of Five Crescent Drive at the Philadelphia Navy Yard; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS PHILADELPHIA NAVY YARD SITE FOR $130.5M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.07-EPS $3.88; 30/05/2018 – Liberty Property Group Lunch Set By MUFG Securities for Jun. 6; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q OPER REV. $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: If Incurs Added Expenses in Connection With Development Cost Guarantee, Such Amounts Could Be Material to Operations Results in Future Periods

Cincinnati Insurance Company increased its stake in Snap On Ord (SNA) by 32.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company bought 13,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.47% . The institutional investor held 52,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.68M, up from 39,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Snap On Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $154.82. About 138,579 shares traded. Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has declined 8.80% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SNA News: 06/04/2018 – Snap-on to Webcast Annual Shareholder Meeting Live Via the Internet; 16/04/2018 – Snap-On Inc expected to post earnings of $2.72 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Snap-on Incorporated Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q EPS $2.82; 22/04/2018 – DJ Snap-on Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNA); 08/03/2018 Snap-On at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Rev $1.02B; 09/05/2018 – Findlay Park Partners LLP Exits Position in Snap-On; 19/04/2018 – Snap-On 1Q Net $163M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SNA shares while 169 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 51.59 million shares or 3.39% less from 53.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.08% or 3,296 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Horizon Invests Limited Com reported 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Piedmont Inv reported 0.16% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Jaffetilchin Invest Prtnrs has 0.05% invested in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) for 1,226 shares. Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada holds 1,859 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Norinchukin National Bank The accumulated 7,826 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com holds 0% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al reported 23,552 shares. Da Davidson reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). The Georgia-based Montag & Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA). Vanguard reported 6.10M shares. Oppenheimer & Com Inc stated it has 7,917 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage Reit Ord (NYSE:PSA) by 56,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

