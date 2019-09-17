V3 Capital Management LP Has Decreased Omega Healthcare Invs (OHI) Holding by $5.69 Million; Berkshire Hills Bancorp (BHLB) Holder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Position as Market Valuation Rose

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (OHI) by 30.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 158,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.95% . The hedge fund held 353,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.99M, down from 511,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.38. About 945,505 shares traded. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has risen 23.81% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.81% the S&P500. Some Historical OHI News: 14/03/2018 – TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai restarts Ohi No.3; 14/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS – ON MAY 11, BANKRUPTCY COURT APPROVED ON FINAL BASIS $30 MLN SENIOR SECURED DIP FINANCING PROVIDED BY OMEGA TO ORIANNA; 07/05/2018 – OMEGA HEALTHCARE 1Q FFO/SHR 71C, EST. 73C; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: 1Q Reflected Rev Reduction Associated With Orianna Health System; 23/04/2018 – Employee Benefit: U.S. Department of Labor Proposes Penalties for Farm Supply Company For Operating Damaged Forklift at its Ohi; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Adjusted FFO 78c/Sh; 04/04/2018 – CEO Pickett Gifts 600 Of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare: Orianna Restarted Partial Rent Payments in April as Required by Restructuring Support Agreement; 07/05/2018 – Omega Healthcare 1Q Rev $220.2M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (BHLB) by 68.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 52,246 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.99% . The institutional investor held 24,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $755,000, down from 76,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 105,931 shares traded. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) has declined 19.21% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BHLB News: 27/04/2018 – CEO Daly Gifts 786 Of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc; 17/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Receives Investment Grade Ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency; Berkshire Bank Deposits Rated A-; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 23; 23/03/2018 Berkshire Hills Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Berkshire Hills Bancorp 1Q Rev $115M; 22/05/2018 – Berkshire Hills Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB+ Senior Unsecured Debt Rating for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc

Analysts await Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.74 EPS, down 3.90% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.77 per share. OHI’s profit will be $161.56 million for 13.98 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.90% negative EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $466.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mgm Growth Pptys Llc by 80,300 shares to 470,800 shares, valued at $14.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold OHI shares while 89 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 145.98 million shares or 5.34% more from 138.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shelton Capital holds 0.03% or 14,503 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Co has 0% invested in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.29% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI). 104,354 are owned by Mackenzie Financial. Eagle Boston holds 0.93% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) or 22,197 shares. Comm Bank & Trust holds 0% or 6,313 shares. Fincl Architects holds 0% or 200 shares. Fagan Assocs holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) for 6,640 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc (Wy) holds 1,500 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Todd Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 37,143 shares in its portfolio. Cookson Peirce invested in 378,724 shares. Oppenheimer Company Incorporated holds 0.02% or 18,600 shares in its portfolio. Meridian Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 30,039 shares. 957 are held by Ent Serv Corp. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.04% in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.93, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 14 investors sold BHLB shares while 26 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 35.96 million shares or 3.91% more from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0% or 910 shares. Sei Invs invested in 0.01% or 145,320 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,228 shares. Tci Wealth owns 0% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 38 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 12,738 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 6,007 shares. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) for 10,304 shares. 10,663 were reported by St Germain D J Co. 6,665 are held by Hartford Fincl Mngmt. New York-based Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Michigan-based Comerica Bancorporation has invested 0.01% in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Moreover, Ameritas Investment Partners has 0.01% invested in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 147,963 shares. Advisory Lc reported 489 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 55,531 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $37,240 activity. The insider DAVIES JOHN B bought $21,607.