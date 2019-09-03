V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Position by $2.02 Million; General Electric Co Com (GE) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Decreased Holding

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.08% . The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34M, down from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 353,792 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 24.76% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q FFO 65c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.07 TO $3.88, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property Raises NAREIT FFO Range for 2018 to Be $2.55-$2.65/Share; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.58 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9M

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc decreased its stake in General Electric Co Com (GE) by 22.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc sold 107,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 367,641 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, down from 475,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.34. About 62.42 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 25/05/2018 – GE has a great mix of a whole bunch of portfolio companies,” says CalSTRS CIO Chris Ailman; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Adjusted Industrial Free Cash Flows Negative $1.68B; 23/05/2018 – GE SAYS `EVALUATING FURTHER PORTFOLIO ACTIONS’ FOR GE CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Cash Bonuses to Top Executives in 2017 — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – ENGINE MAKER CFM INTERNATIONAL IS JOINT PROJECT OF GE, SAFRAN; 16/05/2018 – LUV: GE USES ADDITIONAL INSPECTION STEP ON ENGINE FAN BLADES; 20/04/2018 – Engine maker CFM recommends urgent checks on some Boeing 737 engines; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Afms Cl D Rtg On GE Comm’l Mtg Corp. Series 2005-C1; 22/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msci Emkt (IEMG) by 38,474 shares to 328,920 shares, valued at $17.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337. Cox L Kevin bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Tuesday, August 13. Timko Thomas S bought $88,300 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 19. Seidman Leslie had bought 6,500 shares worth $50,700. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. The insider LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J bought $97,500.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 16.04 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR) by 545,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $56.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.