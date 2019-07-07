V3 Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) Holding by $2.02 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Shares Rose, Natixis Has Upped by $441,650 Its Stake

Natixis increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 33.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis bought 8,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,823 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 25,990 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 5.36M shares traded or 9.61% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Data Exposed for `Several Hundred Thousand’ Customers; 14/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines and other large U.S. airlines alleged the big three Gulf carriers received unfair subsidies; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Delta flight makes emergency landing at Atlanta airport after smoke reported in engine; 28/03/2018 – Chicago O’Hare $8.5 bln expansion plan approved by city council; 21/03/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT EXPANDED WINTER WEATHER WAIVER WEDNESDAY; 23/03/2018 – Delta Air Lines may outfit some employees with ‘wearable robotics’; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO CONFIDENT CO. COULD WITHSTAND AN ECONOMIC DOWNTURN; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS WILL FOCUS ON MIAMI-HAVANA, ATLANTA-HAVANA ROUTES; 15/05/2018 – DELTA CFO WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 Rating To Delta Air Lines’ New Senior Unsecured Notes

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (LPT) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 42,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.34 million, down from 2.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Liberty Ppty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 433,105 shares traded. Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has risen 10.70% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LPT News: 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.55 TO $2.65; 18/04/2018 – Liberty Property: Will Seek to Recover Any Amounts Expended by Company in Excess of Contractual Obligations; 18/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY:PROJECT CONTRACTOR SEES UP TO $67M ADDED COSTS; 16/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES FOR $106.9 MILLION; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q Rev $190.2M; 24/04/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY 1Q FFO/SHR 65C, EST. 62C; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: LPT SEES FY FFO/SHR $2.55 TO $2.65, EST. $2.58; 16/03/2018 – Liberty Property Trust Sells Suburban Philadelphia Office Properties for $106.9 Million; 16/03/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY SELLS SUBURBAN PHILADELPHIA OFFICE PROPERTIES; 24/04/2018 – Liberty Property 1Q EPS 95c

Analysts await Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 5.80% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.69 per share. LPT’s profit will be $96.38 million for 19.83 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by Liberty Property Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.84% EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (NYSE:OFC) by 35,500 shares to 806,650 shares, valued at $22.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 910,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Put) (IYR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 75 investors sold DAL shares while 258 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 533.71 million shares or 6.20% less from 568.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ar Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.12% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Amica Retiree Tru accumulated 0.17% or 3,637 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group holds 327,815 shares. Moreover, Hussman Strategic has 0.02% invested in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Carroll Fincl invested in 303 shares. State Teachers Retirement System, a New York-based fund reported 970,433 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) for 1.61 million shares. Invest House Ltd Liability accumulated 111,288 shares. United Kingdom-based Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.18% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). Bronson Point has invested 0.88% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). The Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL). 2.42 million were reported by Wellington Management Gru Ltd Liability Partnership. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 26,531 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 319,445 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 448,916 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sun Cmntys Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 21,713 shares to 38,852 shares, valued at $4.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 388,625 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78M shares, and cut its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc.