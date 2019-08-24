V3 Capital Management LP Has Boosted Position in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by $958,500 as Market Value Rose; Page Arthur B Has Lifted Its Disney (DIS) Stake by $936,951

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.77. About 534,266 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED

Page Arthur B increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B bought 8,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 19,683 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 11,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 10.20M shares traded or 13.77% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/04/2018 – DISNEY MAY DROP COMCAST VIDEO AD TECH FOR GOOGLE: BUS. INSIDER; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 28/03/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ returns with monster TV ratings in Trump era; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 07/05/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: With @lianabaker — Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources…; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 11/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: Unicorp’s $1B Disney-area project just got bigger; 10/04/2018 – WPLG Local 10 News: Disney-Pixar’s new Toy Story 4 is coming to theaters in 2019!

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kepos Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 121,711 shares. Zuckerman Inv Gru Ltd Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,409 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.58% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.63% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,033 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 26,672 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Co accumulated 104,740 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Keybank Association Oh has invested 1.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Glenview Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.71% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Baskin Fincl Service holds 3.11% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 151,143 shares. 138,422 were reported by Godsey & Gibb Associates. Haverford Fin Ser Inc has 3.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.57% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,126 shares. Blume Cap Inc owns 50,229 shares. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 94,551 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested 0.93% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “What to Watch When Disney Reports Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Race Against Time’: Experts React To Disney’s Q3 – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Services Grp reported 18,594 shares. First Citizens Commercial Bank Co holds 13,131 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 20,345 shares. Sei Investments Co holds 248,611 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd reported 130,115 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 4 shares. Amica Retiree Med Tru invested in 0.22% or 9,114 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 30,454 shares. Adelante Capital Lc has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp owns 1.63 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 32,183 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 19,425 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).