V3 Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) Position by $958,500 as Stock Value Rose; As Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Private Advisor Group Lowered Its Stake by $333,032

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Corporate Office Pptys Tr (OFC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 35,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 806,650 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.02 million, up from 771,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Corporate Office Pptys Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.23. About 672,717 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend

Private Advisor Group Llc decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (EMN) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc sold 4,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 3,298 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253,000, down from 7,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Eastman Chemical Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $68.05. About 972,603 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EMN News: 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Board Declares Dividend; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO EMN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 30/05/2018 – Eastman Chemical Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 6; 03/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS TARIFFS ON ETHYLENE GLYCOL, DIETHYLENE GLYCOL EFFECTIVE APRIL 12; 24/05/2018 – The next frontier in workplace wellness: financial health; 03/05/2018 – REG-Eastman Announces 2018 Annual Meeting Stockholder Vote Results; 16/05/2018 – Republicans hope Nebraska House candidate Kara Eastman sits too far to the ideological left to beat incumbent GOP Rep. Don Bacon in the swing district; 27/04/2018 – EASTMAN PLANS 2Q MAINTENANCE OF LONGVIEW, TX, CRACKER; 16/05/2018 – Kara Eastman declares victory in the Democratic primary in Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District after running to the left of former Rep. Brad Ashford; 09/05/2018 – EASTMAN REPORTS PLANNED EXPANSION OF COPOLYESTER PRODUCTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Gofen & Glossberg Ltd Liability Com Il has invested 0.04% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 585,240 are owned by Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability. Principal Grp holds 3.40 million shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). State Bank Of America Corporation De accumulated 0% or 318,270 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 22,095 shares. D E Shaw & owns 566,930 shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 22,004 were reported by Private Advisor Grp Ltd Liability. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 61,540 shares. Commerce National Bank & Trust has 8,957 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grp Inc accumulated 219,786 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 138,800 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07 million shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,716 activity.

Analysts await Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 14.53% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.34 per share. EMN’s profit will be $265.39M for 8.51 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.99 actual earnings per share reported by Eastman Chemical Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold EMN shares while 162 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 113.03 million shares or 0.22% more from 112.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 6,246 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Wesbanco Retail Bank Inc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Sumitomo Mitsui Inc reported 585,285 shares. Canandaigua Financial Bank And Trust holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 21,151 shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,515 shares. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.07% invested in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 9,716 shares. 416,658 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems. Mutual Of America Capital Lc invested in 50,823 shares. Schroder Invest Management Grp has invested 0% in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,098 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. First Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.04% or 8,592 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Limited holds 0.01% or 8,137 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Glob Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.53% of its portfolio in Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) for 1.00M shares.

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 5,718 shares to 7,407 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,218 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Canopy Growth Corp.