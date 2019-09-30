V3 Capital Management LP Cut Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) Stake as Share Price Rose; Ls Investment Advisors Position in Amphenol Cl A (APH) Has Cut as Shares Declined

V3 Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 18.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp sold 208,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The hedge fund held 938,310 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.33 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.55. About 155,230 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – BENEFIT TO QTS DURING THE YEAR WILL BE RELATIVELY MODEST AS ACCOUNTS ARE TRANSITIONED; 09/05/2018 – RENEW HOLDINGS PLC – MATERIALLY EARNINGS ENHANCING ACQUISITION OF QTS GROUP LTD TO COMPLEMENT EXISTING RAIL INFRASTRUCTURE BUSINESS FOR £80M; 02/04/2018 – Clint Heiden Joins QTS as Chief Revenue Officer; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 30/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: URGENT AND MEANINGFUL CHANGE IS NEEDED AT QTS; 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 2.55C TO 2.65C, EST. $2.6080

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 51.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 9,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 8,659 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $831,000, down from 17,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $96.1. About 408,094 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $466.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 177,900 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $100.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 2.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold QTS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 58.87 million shares or 1.01% more from 58.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Heitman Real Secs Lc reported 1.35% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Natixis LP accumulated 14,397 shares. Qs Limited owns 3,400 shares. Channing Capital Management Lc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pictet Asset Ltd reported 9,800 shares. Kbc Group Nv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 0.02% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 21,274 shares. Westfield Cap Management LP reported 0.33% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Ajo LP holds 110,589 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 14,196 shares. Acadian Asset Management Llc reported 67 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 23,362 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0.04% or 365,900 shares. 107,054 are held by Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 1 shares.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $50,050 activity.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 2,799 shares to 37,740 shares, valued at $4.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 10,392 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 27.61 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim owns 0.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 27,025 shares. Agf Invests has 738,061 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.1% or 59,317 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP owns 54,896 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc, a California-based fund reported 78 shares. Alexandria Capital Ltd Com reported 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Brinker holds 87,686 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 467,280 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Penobscot Investment Management Com reported 20,297 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund owns 6,230 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding Incorporated holds 0.1% or 249,387 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp holds 0.4% or 93,723 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.09% or 57,611 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 732,670 shares.