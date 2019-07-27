V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Stake in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $30.98 Million; As Facebook (FB) Stock Price Rose, Cypress Funds Lifted Stake

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.00M, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $570.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43 million shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/03/2018 – ITALY PROSECUTOR OPENS INVESTIGATION INTO WHETHER FACEBOOK WAS INVOLVED IN DATA BREACHES IN ITALY AFTER CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CASE – JUDICIAL; 04/04/2018 – The Hill: #BREAKING: Facebook says up to 87 million users were affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal; 25/04/2018 – MACRON SAYS FRANCE WILL NOT LEAVE THE JCPOA; 27/04/2018 – Kim-Moon Summit, Macron State Visit, Facebook Protesters: Photos; 14/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS APP INVESTIGATION ‘IN FULL SWING’; 26/04/2018 – Facebook is investigating whether secretive firm Palantir had ‘improper’ access to user data; 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG; 28/03/2018 – The Punch Newspapers: BREAKING: Facebook announces new steps to protect users’ privacy; 11/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg pulls off acrobatics at Congressional circus; 21/03/2018 – BRITISH PM MAY SAYS RIGHT THAT CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA, PARENT COMPANY SHOULD BE PROPERLY INVESTIGATED

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 360,910 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – QTS SEES MOVING ABOUT 200 CUSTOMERS TO GDT BY END OF 2018; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – GDT TO PAY CO RECURRING PARTNER CHANNEL FEE BASED ON REVENUE THAT IS TRANSITIONED, FUTURE GROWTH ON THOSE ACCOUNTS; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in lrving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 16/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS ISSUES PRESENTATION RESPONDING TO QTS’ HIGHLY; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Position in QTS Realty; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 20/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS URGES QTS HOLDERS VOTE WITHHOLD ON CEO

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pinebridge Limited Partnership has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands reported 0.2% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Exane Derivatives reported 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Advisors Asset Management holds 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 2,343 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 778,161 shares. Huntington National Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) for 500 shares. Mesirow Mngmt accumulated 244,912 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 25,485 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 78,030 shares in its portfolio. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Goodwin Daniel L invested in 43,800 shares. Teachers Insur & Annuity Association Of America stated it has 47,123 shares. Weiss Multi stated it has 334,994 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 25,485 shares.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can invested in 0.38% or 2.65 million shares. Regent Invest Mgmt Llc holds 2.56% or 46,206 shares. Wetherby Asset Inc has 1.06% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 50,847 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.42% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt invested in 4.45% or 35,590 shares. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel invested in 88,398 shares or 1.99% of the stock. Hartwell J M Lp reported 259,688 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt reported 1,113 shares stake. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.46% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Winch Advisory Service Ltd invested 0.51% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ipswich Inv Mgmt holds 1,343 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs Inc has 26,509 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement Inc reported 14,082 shares stake. Tiedemann Limited Liability Corp has 0.25% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 31,855 shares. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd Com holds 2.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 66,017 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $3.19 million activity. Cox Christopher K sold $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 30. Stretch Colin sold $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, February 6.