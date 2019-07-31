V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Position in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) as Valuation Rose; Independent Bank Mich (IBCP) Shareholder Maltese Capital Management Trimmed Position by $839,181 as Stock Price Declined

Maltese Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Independent Bank Corp Mich (IBCP) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc sold 39,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.50M, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Independent Bank Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $488.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.7. About 21,225 shares traded. Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) has declined 12.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.64% the S&P500. Some Historical IBCP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Independent Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IBCP); 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corp: Terry Beia Appointed to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Citizens Independent Bancorp to OTCQX; 15/03/2018 Independent Bank Corporation Announces Shareholder Approval To Acquire Traverse City State Bank; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q EPS 18c; 24/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Appointment of Terry Beia to Its Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – INDEPENDENT BANK CORP – MERGER OF CO AND TCSB IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTIVE ON APR. 1, 2018; 22/03/2018 – Independent Bank – Mich Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Idaho Independent Bank 1Q Net $1.43M; 02/04/2018 – Independent Bank Corporation Announces Completion Of Merger With TCSB Bancorp, Inc

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61M, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $46.38. About 265,848 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Hasn’t Acknowledged or Pledged to Fix Failures in Corporate Governance and Compensation Practices; 31/05/2018 – QTS Partners with Relus Cloud to Expand Support for AWS and Multi-Cloud Management Solutions; 24/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – PARTNERSHIP ARRANGEMENT IS EXPECTED TO SUPPORT FUTURE REVENUE GROWTH AND PROFITABILITY, BEGINNING IN 2019 AND BEYOND; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $113.7 MLN VS $106 MLN; 07/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms QTS Realty Trust ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm Glass Lewis & Co. Recommends that QTS Stockholders Vote “FOR” ALL Eight QTS directors at the Compan; 10/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation on QTS; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools; 16/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Presentation Responding to QTS’ Highly Concerning Misrepresentations and Distortions of the Facts

Analysts await Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. IBCP’s profit will be $11.25 million for 10.85 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Independent Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

More notable recent Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Digging Deeper Into Independent Bank’s Q1 Earnings Release – Seeking Alpha” on April 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Pay A 0.8% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 06/19/2019: FFBC,APO,IBCP,FITB – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Independent Bank Corporation Announces Date for Its Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Maltese Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.71B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 135,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $7.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Natl Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 37,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,192 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold IBCP shares while 47 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 17.82 million shares or 0.73% more from 17.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% or 216 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein LP owns 17,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Meeder Asset reported 4,557 shares. Lsv Asset holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP) for 745,200 shares. 21,059 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl. Metropolitan Life Ny stated it has 5,795 shares. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). D E Shaw & stated it has 168,100 shares. 85,289 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mngmt. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 7,156 shares. Foundry Ptnrs Lc holds 200,795 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon reported 129,672 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 156,623 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% or 1,290 shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold QTS shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 16.30% more from 50.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 0.08% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Hudson Bay Capital Mngmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 35,234 shares. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd holds 168,184 shares. Ameritas Investment owns 4,209 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. California-based Granite Partners has invested 0.95% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Amalgamated Natl Bank, a New York-based fund reported 7,374 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sei has invested 0.04% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Sageworth Trust reported 438 shares stake. Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co reported 0.01% stake. Macquarie Gp Limited has invested 0% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.01% in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) or 4.96M shares. 910,911 are owned by Aristotle Boston Limited Liability Company.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41 million and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “QTS Realty Trust: This 7.125% Preferred Stock Started Trading On The NYSE – Seeking Alpha” on March 17, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is First Bancorp (FBP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “QTS Realty Trust starts 6.75M-share stock offering – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cirrus Logic, Inc. (CRUS) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “QTS Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – PRNewswire” with publication date: February 26, 2019.