V3 Capital Management LP Boosted Holding in Qts Rlty Tr (QTS) by $30.98 Million as Stock Value Rose; As Cvs Health (Call) (CVS) Shares Declined, Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Lowered Its Holding

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (CVS) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp sold 145,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $77.14 million, down from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Cont Ops EPS 98c; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health’s big bond hits leader board; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart

V3 Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Qts Rlty Tr Inc (QTS) by 158.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. V3 Capital Management Lp bought 704,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.61 million, up from 442,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. V3 Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Qts Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $46.2. About 135,672 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 28.35% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 25/04/2018 – QTS REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – Leading Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Agrees with Land & Buildings That Change is Warranted on QTS Board; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 19/04/2018 – QTS Hybrid Colocation Now Available to IBM Cloud Customers Through Direct Link; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS); 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Issues Letter to QTS Shareholders; 20/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS HLDR LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS SAYS WITHHOLD ON GRABE; 30/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: QTS Board Should Be Focused on Separate Chmn and CEO Roles; 14/05/2018 – Ed Dorrell: Exclusive: Let us award QTS say international schools

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $20.54 million activity. $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. Shares for $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO.

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp, which manages about $4.50B and $87.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc by 3,174 shares to 3,334 shares, valued at $490,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 112,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (Put) (NYSE:DAL).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.18 billion for 8.17 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

V3 Capital Management Lp, which manages about $365.41M and $524.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Ppty Tr (NYSE:LPT) by 42,000 shares to 2.07M shares, valued at $100.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

