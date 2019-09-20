V (V) Shareholder Horan Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Rose; Caterpillar (CAT) Holder Marietta Investment Partners Trimmed Holding by $1.89 Million

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 68.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 13,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 6,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $859,000, down from 20,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $130.12. About 2.70 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – CAT SEEING MINING RECOVERY BROADENING BY GEOGRAPHY, COMMODITY; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Asia/Pacific Total Machines Retail Sales Up 33%; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Caterpillar’s dilemma: keeping up with a surge in demand; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Sales Into Oil, Gas Applications Increasing in 2018; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar bulldozes past estimates, lifts outlook; 23/04/2018 – Caterpillar May Offer Clue to Global Recovery’s Strength — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Tom Pellette to Become Group Pres of Construction Industries; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Horan Capital Management decreased its stake in V (V) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horan Capital Management sold 8,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 211,242 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.66M, down from 219,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horan Capital Management who had been investing in V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $394.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $175.96. About 5.86M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 08/05/2018 – Peninsula Clean Energy Provides Visa Corporate Campus 100% Renewable Electricity; 01/04/2018 – SAUDI ARABIA TOURIST VISA REGULATION COMPLETE; 11/05/2018 – BRITAIN’S FINANCIAL SECTOR TO CALL FOR SPECIAL BREXIT WORK VISA WAIVER AS PART OF IMMIGRATION PROPOSALS SUBMITTED TO GOVERNMENT; 24/05/2018 – VISA MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 24/05/2018 – VISA – ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN YELLOWPEPPER, A MOBILE PAYMENTS PIONEER IN LATIN AMERICA; 16/04/2018 – Visa Puts Future of Payments in the Spotlight at eMerge Americas 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 19/03/2018 – BLS International Wins ‘India’s Best Visa Outsourcing Services Company’ Award; 06/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban – letter

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $171,130 activity.

Horan Capital Management, which manages about $446.88 million and $558.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goog by 1,234 shares to 29,927 shares, valued at $32.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bkng by 824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Spab (LAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 62 investors sold CAT shares while 429 reduced holdings.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24 million and $304.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,956 shares to 24,715 shares, valued at $5.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) by 25,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,154 shares, and has risen its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.89 EPS, up 1.05% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.86 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.63B for 11.26 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.83 actual EPS reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.12% EPS growth.